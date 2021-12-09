Patna Pirates Time Table & complete schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

The Patna Pirates will begin their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against the Haryana Steelers at the Grand Sheraton Whitefield on December 23 in Bengaluru.

The Pirates are former three-time PKL winners, with their wins coming in Seasons 3, 4 and 5. However, the Patna-based franchise has not qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons.

With the aim of winning Pro Kabaddi 2021, the Patna Pirates team management has assembled a stellar squad. The Pirates released their captain Pardeep Narwal ahead of the auction and failed to re-sign him.

They had retained Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan and Sahil Mann before the auction. At the auction, they signed the likes of Jang Kun Lee, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Sourav Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Shubham Shinde and Guman Singh to bolster their team.

The Patna Pirates have named raider Prashanth Kumar Rai as their captain for Pro Kabaddi 2021, with Neeraj Kumar being their deputy skipper. It will be interesting to see how the Pirates perform without Pardeep Narwal this season.

Patna Pirates schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

All eyes will be on Jang Kun Lee in Pro Kabaddi 2021

The PKL organizers announced the schedule for the first half of the 2021 season on December 1. Patna are scheduled to play four games in December 2021 and seven in January 2022. Here is their complete timetable for the first half.

December 23: Haryana Steelers vs. Patna Pirates, 9:30 PM IST

December 25: Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha, 7:30 PM IST

December 28: Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 PM IST

December 31: Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors, 8:30 PM IST

January 3: Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates, 8:30 PM IST

January 6: Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 7:30 PM IST

January 8: Gujarat Giants vs. Patna Pirates, 9:30 PM IST

January 11: Patna Pirates vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

January 14: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 PM IST

January 16: Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 7:30 PM IST

January 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 PM IST

