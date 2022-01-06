Pro Kabaddi 2021, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Patna Pirates will square off against Tamil Thalaivas in the 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Patna Pirates have had a strong run in the tournament so far and are currently third in the points table with four wins and a single loss in five matches. The three-time champions are on a three-game winning run at the moment and would like to extend it with another victory.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have had mixed fortunes so far. They are fifth in the league standings with two wins, one loss and three tied games after six matches. The Thalaivas are unbeaten in their last four games, which include two wins in their previous three fixtures.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 36th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates defeated the Telugu Titans 31-30 in their last match. Monu Goyat scored seven raid points, with Sachin adding six raid points. Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar was on fire in defense with four tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 39-33 in their last match. Manjeet was their best raider with seven raid points, and Ajinkya Pawar scored six raid points from the bench. Meanwhile, Sagar was sturdy in defense with a High-5 and the skipper Surjeet Singh also bagged three tackle points.

Ajinkya Pawar could replace Bhavani Rajput in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/Ajinkya Pawar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The raiders of Patna Pirates have been contributing, with all of Monu Goyat, Prashanth Rai and Sachin scoring raid points in the last game. However, their defenders are still not playing as per their potential. While it was an improved performance from the defense against the Titans, there is a lot of scope for improvement.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, are picking up the pace with each passing game. Their defense has been rock solid so far, and their raiders are slowly getting into the groove. If the duo of Manjeet and K Prapanjan can play as per their potential, the Thalaivas could notch their second consecutive win.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are expected to win this fixture.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

