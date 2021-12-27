Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 6 after UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match

The sixth day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 was nothing short of exciting, with two edge-of-the-seat thrillers being played at the Sheraton Grand at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

In the first game, it was U Mumba who made a massive comeback to hold the Tamil Thalaivas to a tie. Tamil Thalaivas made a solid start to the game, gaining a 10-point lead in the first half.

What transpired, however, was next to unimaginable. A six-point raid by V Ajith Kumar announced the Mumbai outfit's comeback. U Mumba were then handed the lead in the dying moments of the game. V Ajith Kumar was unable to repeat his heroics as he was tackled in the final raid which led to the thrilling Pro Kabaddi 2021 game being tied 30-30.

A similar story repeated itself in the second encounter of the day. The Jaipur Pink Panthers took a slender one-point lead before Deepak Hooda went in for the final raid in a do-or-die situation. His experience came to the fore as the ace all-rounder managed to score a couple of points, leading his side to a 32-29 win in the process.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Standings

U Mumba continue to be placed fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 standings after a tied encounter with the Thalaivas. The latter, after their second tied encounter, have moved up a couple of spots and now occupy ninth position in the points table with six points from three encounters.

Jaipur Pink Panthers jumped to third spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 table after a nervy three-point win over UP Yoddha. With two wins from three games, the Pink Panthers will be pretty pleased with their campaign so far.

However, the mood in Yoddha's camp will not be as jovial. They have endured their second defeat of the season and will be eager to make a strong comeback in their next fixture.

A mouth-watering prospect awaits us tomorrow at Pro Kabaddi 2021 as Puneri Paltan take on the Patna Pirates in the first match of the day. The Telugu Titans will then lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the second game.

With all four sides languishing in the bottom half of the table, one can expect a lot of movement on the points table at the end of the day.

