Predicting Patna Pirates playing 7 for Pro Kabaddi 2021

For the first time since 2016, the Patna Pirates will play in the Pro Kabaddi League without Pardeep Narwal in their squad. The former Patna Pirates skipper was an integral part of the team. He scored a majority of the points for the side, but Pardeep will turn up for UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The Patna Pirates have formed a new-look squad for the 2021 edition of the PKL. They have roped in former Telugu Titans star Prashanth Kumar Rai along with former Gujarat Giants raider Sachin Tanwar. The team management also re-signed their former raider Monu Goyat.

The Pirates retained defender Neeraj Kumar ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. There are a lot of youngsters in the side as well. Unfortunately, the Pirates will not have their Korean star Jang Kun Lee in the squad. Kenyan all-rounder Daniel Omondi has replaced Lee.

Overall, the Patna Pirates have a strong squad for Pro Kabaddi 2021, and here's a look at their predicted playing seven.

Left Corner - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the most expensive overseas player in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. The Iranian star has never played in the PKL before but the Patna Pirates shelled out ₹31 lakh for his services. Chiyaneh is famous for his waist holds and dives from the left corner position.

Left In - Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain)

Captain Prashanth Kumar Rai will lead the Patna Pirates' raid attack in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The running hand touch specialist's performance has improved every season. In the previous season, Rai scored 91 raid points for the Haryana Steelers at an average of 5.68 raid points per match.

Left Cover - Sandeep

The Patna Pirates will rely on youngsters for the left side of their defense. They signed Sandeep for ₹10 lakh at the auction. Sandeep won the sixth season of PKL with the Bengaluru Bulls. The youngster has 20 tackle points to his name in the PKL and will look to make an impact for the Pirates.

Center - Monu Goyat

As mentioned ahead, the Patna Pirates re-signed their former raider Monu Goyat at the PKL Auction 2021. The Silent Killer was part of the Patna squad that lifted the trophy in Season 5. Monu is likely to play the supporting raider's role in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right Cover - Neeraj Kumar

Vice-captain Neeraj Kumar will lead the Patna Pirates' defensive unit in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Neeraj was very impressive in the previous PKL season, scoring 59 tackle points, including four High 5s. Fans have high hopes from Neeraj this year.

Right In - Sachin Tanwar

Former Gujarat Giants star Sachin Tanwar was the most expensive player signed by the Patna Pirates at PKL Auction 2021. The rising star received a massive contract worth ₹84 lakh from the Patna-based franchise. He could form a lethal trio with Prashanth Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Right Corner - Sunil

Also Read Article Continues below

Sunil played exceptionally well in the right corner position for the Haryana Steelers the last two seasons. He scored 96 tackle points and registered five High 5s. Sunil will hold the key to success for Patna in the defense.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee