Pro Kabaddi 2021: Predicting the playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas have always had a strong squad in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), but they have unfortunately finished last in all the seasons they have played so far.

The Chennai-based franchise joined the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of its fifth edition. The Thalaivas recruited big names like Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, Amit Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar, Shabeer Bappu and several others during the last three seasons, but they failed to perform as per the expectations.

Ahead of the PKL Auction 2021, Tamil Thalaivas released most of their star players. They tried to build a fresh squad at the auction, and on paper, they look one of the strongest teams this season.

Tamil Thalaivas are set to start their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against the Telugu Titans on the evening of December 22. On that note, here's a look at the Thalaivas' predicted playing seven ahead of their first game.

Left Corner - Sagar Krishna

Tamil Thalaivas have signed former Puneri Paltan all-rounder Sagar Krishna for ₹10 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2021. Krishna has been part of the PKL since the fourth season.

He has played 62 matches, scoring 72 tackle points and registering five High 5s. Tamil Thalaivas will expect Sagar to perform consistently in the left corner position this season.

Left In - K Prapanjan

Two-time Pro Kabaddi League winner K Prapanjan has returned to Tamil Thalaivas ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Prapanjan has a lot of experience under his belt, having played in 83 PKL matches.

The tall raider has 366 raid points and 10 Super 10s to his name. Prapanjan will be one of the lead raiders for the Thalaivas in PKL 8.

Left Cover - Sahil Malik

Tamil Thalaivas have many options available in the cover defenders' category. PKL debutant Sahil Malik could start as the left cover.

In the practice session photos shared by Tamil Thalaivas, Sahil can be seen at the left cover position, which could be a hint that the team management indeed sees him as their left cover defender.

Center - Manjeet Dahiya

The Thalaivas broke the bank to sign Manjeet at PKL Auction 2021. The Chennai-based franchise spent a whopping ₹92 lakh to acquire the former Puneri Paltan star.

Manjeet had been impressive for the Pune-based franchise in the raiding unit and will look to continue in the same vein for his new team.

Right Cover - Surjeet Singh (Tamil Thalaivas captain)

At a whopping ₹75 lakh, PO Surjeet Singh was the most expensive defender signed by the Tamil Thalaivas at the PKL Auction.

Like Manjeet, Surjeet was fantastic for Puneri Paltan the previous season. The former Puneri Paltan stars will aim to wreak havoc in the Tamil Thalaivas colors this season.

Right In - Athul MS

Former U Mumba star Athul MS earned a contract from the Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Athul played for the Thalaivas in 2018, earning 56 points from 19 matches.

The Chennai-based franchise will expect Athul to support Prapanjan and Manjeet to perfection in the raiding attack.

Right Corner - Sagar Rathee

Right corner defender Sagar Rathee was retained by Tamil Thalaivas ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction. Sagar made his PKL debut in the previous season and scored 22 tackle points, including one High 5.

Also Read Article Continues below

The youngster will look forward to scoring more High 5s for his franchise in the upcoming season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee