Pro Kabaddi 2021, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The high-octane Kabaddi action will continue in the Bengaluru leg as Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates in the 17th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Puneri Paltan sit ninth in the points table with one win and one loss in two matches. They lost their opening game to Dabang Delhi 30-41 but won the nail-biter against the Telugu Titans 34-33.

They will now be looking to win back-to-back matches to build momentum.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have also managed one win and one loss in their two matches. They started with an impressive 42-39 victory over Haryana Steelers but lost the 2nd game 35-36 to UP Yoddha at the last second.

The Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways quickly.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 17th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Substitute raider Mohit Goyat, with nine raid points, was the best raider for Puneri Paltan in the last game. Meanwhile, Aslam Inamdar also scored eight raid points in the attack.

Abinesh Nadarajan completed a high-5 in the defense, and Vishal Bhardwaj scored three tackle points. If Nitin Tomar is fit, he could replace Pankaj Mohite in the starting seven. Rahul Chaudhari could also be benched for Mohit Goyat.

Probable Playing 7: Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Swant, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankal Mohite/Nitin Tomar

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar scored eight raid points for the Pirates in the last game. Sachin contributed massively with five raid points and five tackle points, while Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was rock-solid in defense with a whopping seven tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Despite winning the last game, Anup Kumar has plenty of headaches. Rahul Chaudhari's form is the biggest concern for Puneri Paltan and they are also struggling with Nitin Tomar's fitness.

While the young raiders bailed them out in the last game, their main raiders have to fire.

For the Patna Pirates, their defense still lacks solidity. While they managed to contain the fierce attack of the Yoddhas in the last game, it was more of a one-man show from the Iranian.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are expected to win this game.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Prashanth Kumar to scored 5+ points? Yes No 0 votes so far