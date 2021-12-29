Pro Kabaddi 2021: Tamil Thalaivas' all-time PKL 7

Tamil Thalaivas are a relatively new team on the Pro Kabaddi League circuit, having made their debut in Season 5. Despite having some good players in their ranks, the Chennai-based team has failed to perform as a unit so far.

However, they have had some stellar names in their team over the years, and in this article, we look at their all-time PKL 7.

Left Corner - C Arun

C Arun collects his award - Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

The defender played for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 5 and Season 6. He looked impressive in his first season, scoring 36 points from 20 matches. However, he failed to replicate the success in Season 6, scoring just 8 points from 16 appearances.

He then moved on to play for the Telugu Titans in Season 7. Speaking of overall stats, he played 36 matches and contributed 44 tackle points.

Left In - Rahul Chaudhari

The showman needs no introduction as he ranks among the finest raiders to have graced the mat in PKL history. Having spent his first six seasons with the Telugu Titans, he was brought in by the Tamil Thalaivas last season.

In 22 appearances, Chaudhari scored 138 points. However, the team finished at the bottom of the points table.

Left Cover - Manjeet Chhillar

The PKL veteran needs no introduction, having joined the team in Season 6. In the very first season, he scored 67 points from 19 matches. However, the performance couldn't guide the team to the knockout phase. In Season 7, he played just 15 matches and scored 41 points.

Center - Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur in action for Tamil Thaliavas - Image Courtesy: PKL

The World Cup-winning raider joined Tamil Thalaivas in their very first season in the PKL and was their top-scoring raider in the first two seasons. In Season 5, Ajay Thakur scored 222 points from 22 matches, while in Season 6, he managed 204 points.

Season 7 saw an incredible dip in his form as he scored just 58 points from 13 matches. Talking about the overall performance, he scored 484 points in 57 appearances.

Right Cover - Darshan J

Darshan J joined Tamil Thalaivas in the 2015 season and scored 41 points from 20 matches. He scored six points from nine appearances in the very next season.

Right In - V. Ajith Kumar

The left-right raider made his debut for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 7 and performed exceptionally well. The player from Tamil Nadu played 19 matches, scoring an impressive 121 points.

Right Corner - Amit Hooda

Amit Hooda played for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 5 and Season 6. He played brilliantly in his first season, scoring 61 points from 22 matches. However, his form dipped in the second season as he scored just 51 points from 18 appearances.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, a return of 110 points from 40 matches is a decent effort for a player who is known for his strong tackling game.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Tamil Thalaivas to finish last this season? Yes No 1 votes so far