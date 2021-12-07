Tamil Thalaivas Time Table & complete schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Tamil Thalaivas released a majority of their experienced players ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Despite having the likes of Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh and Shabeer Bappu in their PKL 2019 squad, they finished last.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction, the Chennai-based franchise retained only three youngsters, namely M. Abishek, Sagar and Himanshu. They added match-winners like Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Surjeet Singh and Sagar Krishna to their squad.

The Thalaivas have one of the youngest squads in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The team management has decided to completely reverse its strategy from entrusting the seniors with the responsibilities to backing the youngsters. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in PKL 8.

The organizers recently released the schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Thalaivas are scheduled to open their campaign against Telugu Titans in a southern derby on December 22 in Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

Like all other teams, the Thalaivas will play four of their first 11 matches in December 2021 and the remaining seven games in January 2022. Here is their full timetable for the first half.

December 22: Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 8:30 PM IST

December 24: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 PM IST

December 27: Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba, 7:30 PM IST

December 31: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan, 7:30 PM IST

January 1: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 9:30 PM IST

January 4: UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 9:30 PM IST

January 6: Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 7:30 PM IST

January 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers, 7:30 PM IST

January 13: Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 7:30 PM IST

January 16: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 PM IST

January 20: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST

