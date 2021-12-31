Pro Kabaddi 2021, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Tamil Thalaivas have had a tough start to the season as they are yet to register their first win and sit 10th in the points table with one loss and two tied matches. The Thalaivas failed to close out their last game against U Mumba and shared the spoils 30-30.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are having a horrendous time in the middle. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win and two losses in three matches. They lost their last game 26-38 to the Patna Pirates and will be itching to get back to winning ways.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 23, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 21, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet and Athul MS made a combined effort against U Mumba with eight and seven raid points, respectively. Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh and Sahil Singh bagged three tackle points each in defense.

K Prapanjan didn't play the last game, and if he is available, he could replace Bhavani Rajput in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/K Prapanjan

Puneri Paltan

In the last game against the Patna Pirates, Mohit Goyat was the best raider for the Paltan with seven raid points. Sombir completed a high-five in the defense, while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched two tackle points.

Nitin Tomar has missed two matches in a row and there is no update on his availability. Mohit Goyat is likely to replace either Pankaj Mohite or Rahul Chaudhari.

Probable Playing 7: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat

Today's PKL Match Prediction

There have been numerous questions to address for Anup Kumar following Puneri Paltan's lackluster performances this season. Rahul Chaudhari's form is a major concern, while Nitin Tomar's unavailability has broken their backbone. Puneri Paltan have to dust off those defeats quickly; otherwise, there will be a lot of catching up to do.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, are improving with each passing game, but they have failed to close out the matches. They are now looking balanced in both departments, and positive results don't look far.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are expected to win this game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Prem Deshpande

