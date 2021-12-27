Pro Kabaddi 2021, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Monday, U Mumba will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

U Mumba have had a mixed start to their season as they have managed one win and one loss in two matches. They began their season with an impressive 46-30 win over the Bengaluru Bulls but lost the 2nd game 27-31 to Dabang Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are yet to register their first win of the season. They shared the spoils in their opening game after playing a thrilling 40-40 tie with the Telugu Titans, while they lost their 2nd game 30-38 to the Bengaluru Bulls.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 15, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: December 27th, 2021, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Despite playing only the first half against the Bengaluru Bulls, Bhavani Rajput was the best raider for the Thalaivas with eight raid points. K Prapanjan and Manjeet disappointed the fans with only three and four raid points, respectively.

The defense did well as Sagar completed a high-five and Surjeet bagged three tackle points.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh failed to repeat his first-game magic in the match against Dabang Delhi and managed only five raid points. V Ajith was their best raider in the last game with seven points against his name.

They also had a rough night on defense. Mohsen Maghsoudlou was the best defender with three tackle points.

Shivam could replace Rinku in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku/Shivam, Fazel Atrachali.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Today's PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas have done well in the defense so far, but their attack is looking out of ideas. K Prapanjan and Manjeet are dangerous raiders, but they are yet to find their rhythm. If Tamil Thalaivas wants their first win of the season, both raiders will have to perform as per their potential.

At the same time, U Mumba will look to return to winning ways. Their defense had an off day on the mat in the last game and they will want to get back into the groove quickly. Abhishek Singh is vital for U Mumba, and the raider will have to lead the attack from the front.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tamil Thalaivas make it to the playoffs this season? Yes No 0 votes so far