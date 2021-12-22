Pro Kabaddi 2021: U Mumba's all-time PKL 7

U Mumba has been one of the exceptional teams since the inception of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team has been a force to be reckoned with in the past, with Anup Kumar at the helm. They have built a reputation for putting up monumental performances in previous seasons.

The team played in the first three finals, winning one and losing two. After the first three seasons, the team has failed to reach the Top 4 position despite coming close.

Let's take a look at the players who made a place for themselves in the U Mumba all-time starting 7.

Left Corner: Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali first represented U Mumba during the third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Iranian player has been leading the Mumbai-based franchise for the last couple of years and will continue to do so.

He has made the left corner his own, having performed well in the last couple of seasons. The foreigner has always led his side from the front.

Left In: Siddharth Desai

An unknown player before the PKL debut, Siddharth Desai is now a force to be reckoned with after just one season in the PKL. Siddharth Desai made his PKL debut with U Mumba and was the talk of the town due to his speed. It allowed him to surprise defenders with the Running Hand Touch and catch them off-guard.

His brute strength was too much to handle for the defense, making him an extremely dangerous raider. During his only season at U Mumba, he scored a total of 221 points.

Left Cover: Jeeva Kumar

The veteran defender is a master of super tackles and was a part of a star-studded U Mumbai team for four seasons. He was a part of the team that won the Pro Kabaddi League title in the 2015 season.

Jeeva Kumar, with his experience, is known to remain calm during pressure situations and tackle the raiders with minimal support.

Center: Anup Kumar

The Indian stalwart needs no introduction as he led the U Mumba outfit for the first five seasons. The master strategist is the only player to have captained a team in three back-to-back Pro Kabaddi finals (Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3). He played 78 matches for U Mumba and scored 543 points in total. He led the team to their only title during the 2015 season of the PKL.

Right cover: Surinder Singh

Having started as a rookie, Surinder Singh has excelled in the right cover position for U Mumba in all three seasons he has played so far. The defender finished his rookie campaign in Season 5 as U Mumba's leading tackle point scorer and improved on his tally in the subsequent campaign.

In Season 6, he stood out as one of the best Right Covers in both tackles and assists. He has played 68 matches and registered 178 points to his name.

Right In: Rishank Devadiga

Rishank Devadiga represented U Mumba for four seasons and made a name for himself as a do-or-die specialist. He led those crucial raid points tally for U Mumba in Seasons 2, 3, and 4.

The raider played 59 matches and scored 320 points for U Mumba. Season 3 was Rishank Devadiga’s best season, where he finished second on the list of top Raiders with 106 points from 16 matches.

Right Corner: Mohit Chhillar

Mohit Chhillar was part of the U Mumba team and won the title with the club in Season 2. He plied his trade for the Mumbai-based club for three seasons, leaving the team with 124 points and 10 Super Tackles to his name.

