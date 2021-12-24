Pro Kabaddi 2021, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

U Mumba will square off against Dabang Delhi in the seventh match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Both U Mumba and Dabang Delhi made an explosive start to the competition by winning their respective opening fixtures. U Mumba crushed Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the tournament opener while Dabang Delhi comprehensively defeated Puneri Paltan 41-30 in their first game.

Both teams will now try to build some early momentum in the competition by winning back-to-back matches.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 7th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, with 19 points, was the star of the show for U Mumba against the Bulls. V Ajith Kumar supported him well in the attack with six points against his name. Harendra Kumar clinched four points in the defense, while skipper Fazel Atrachali accounted for two points.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Dabang Delhi KC

For Delhi, Naveen Kumar picked up from where he left off last season. Naveen Express scored a total of 16 points to win the game for his side, and Vijay provided him ample support with nine raid points. Sandeep Narwal bagged three points from the defense, while skipper Joginder Narwal picked up two tackle points.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi produced a complete team performance against a sturdy Puneri Paltan unit. Their defense did a commendable job in neutralizing Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar. Ajay Thakur failed to open his account against the Paltan, but Dabang Delhi won't be sweating over their experienced superstar.

At the same time, U Mumba also showed a lot of character in their win against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, their attack looked a bit overly reliant on Abhishek Singh, and it could be a problem for U Mumba against an experienced defensive unit like Dabang Delhi.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this game.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

