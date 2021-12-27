Pro Kabaddi 2021, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha are gearing up to battle against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 16 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

UP Yoddha have played two matches so far and managed one win and one loss. They lost their opening game to the defending champions Bengal Warriors 33-38 but clinched a nail-biting thriller against the Patna Pirates 36-35 in the second match.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers have also managed one win and one loss after two matches. They lost their opening game to the Gujarat Giants 27-34 but bounced back by defeating the Haryana Steelers 40-38 in the next game.

Both teams will now look to build some momentum by winning back-to-back matches.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 16th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: December 27th, 2021, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, with 12 raid points, was the destructor-in-chief for the Yoddhas against the Patna Pirates. However, he didn't get any support from Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav. On defense, Sumit returned to form with six tackle points.

Gurdeep got a chance in the starting seven in place of Shubham Kumar.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Shubham Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal has emerged as the lead raider for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and in the last match, he scored a whopping 18 raid points against the Steelers. Deepak Hooda also returned to form with a super-10 in the attack.

However, their defense is looking in tatters. Shaul Kumar was the best defender with four tackle points. Kumar is expected to replace Amit Hooda in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha have an improved outing against the Patna Pirates, but the form of Shrikant Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar is alarming for them. Jadhav and Surender Gill will have to take some load off Pardeep Narwal's shoulders.

At the same time, the raiders of Jaipur Pink Panthers have found their touch. However, their primary issue is the collective failure of their defensive unit. None of their defenders have performed in the first two matches.

If Jaipur Pink Panthers don't get their defense right, it will be challenging to stop Pardeep Narwal.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this game.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

