Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players Jaipur Pink Panthers may retain for PKL 9

Inaugural champions the Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on a playoff berth for the second consecutive Pro Kabaddi League season. A defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan in their last league match ended Jaipur's hopes of winning their second PKL title.

The Jaipur-based franchise were in the top six of the standings before the final Triple Panga of the season got underway on Saturday (February 19) evening. They needed only one win to cement their place in the next round, but the Pink Panthers lost their most important match and crashed out of the tournament.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be keen to make a strong comeback in the ninth PKL season. The team management may release a few stars from the team, but they should consider retaining the following players for the Pro Kabaddi League's ninth edition.

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Hooda continued his excellent form in the Pro Kabaddi League and emerged as their match-winner for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season Eight. Regarded by many as the fittest player in this year's Pro Kabaddi League, Hooda earned 120 points from 17 matches.

The Pink Panthers surprisingly released Hooda ahead of the PKL 2021 Auction, but they signed him back. The move suggested that the team management has a lot of faith in his all-round skills.

Although his performance as captain was not too impressive, Hooda won multiple games for the team after Sandeep Dhull took over as the skipper. The all-rounder recorded four Super 10s and executed one Super Raid for his side. It will be a surprise if the Pink Panthers do not retain him for the ninth PKL season.

#2 Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal was the most expensive player signed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction. Deshwal justified his price tag by ending the league phase as the second most successful raider across all franchises. Only Pawan Kumar Sehrawat scored more raid points than him during the first round.

The former U Mumba star scored Super 10s with supreme ease and many opposition defenders had no answer to his skills. Deshwal's 268 points, 16 Super 10s and six Super Raids should be enough to earn him another contract from the Jaipur Pink Panthers team.

#3 Sandeep Dhull

Like Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull was released by the Jaipur Pink Panthers before the PKL Auction 2021, but the franchise re-signed the defender. Dhull has been a consistent performer for the Pink Panthers. He was their number one defender this season, accumulating 53 tackle points in 19 matches.

Given his fantastic performances over the past few seasons, the Pink Panthers should try to boost his confidence by retaining him ahead of the next auction.

The Jaipur-based franchise have found their core players in Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull and Arjun Deshwal. They should now form the rest of the squad around the trio.

