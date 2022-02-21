Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players Tamil Thalaivas may retain for PKL 9

Tamil Thalaivas' Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign ended with a defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants. In the first half of PKL 8, it seemed like the Tamil Thalaivas would qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the competition's history.

However, the team's performance dipped in the second half as they finished 11th in the standings with five wins from 22 matches. The Thalaivas lost all of their last five matches, and that losing streak played a huge role in their early exit from the competition.

Nevertheless, the Thalaivas managed to avoid the wooden spoon this time around. There was some improvement in their performances compared to previous seasons, and here are the three names the team management may want to retain for the next Pro Kabaddi League season.

#3 Sagar

Sagar was the best defender across all teams in the first round of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. He finished number one on the Most Tackle Points list with 82 tackle points in 22 matches. However, he is likely to lose the orange armband to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who is only one point behind Sagar.

Chiyaneh's team Patna Pirates have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 semifinals, meaning the Iranian star will play at least one more match in the competition.

Whether Sagar remains the best defender or not, the Tamil Thalaivas are likely to retain him because of his consistent performances in the right corner position. He was the brightest star on the team, and his eight High 5s played an integral role in the success that the Thalaivas achieved.

#2 Surjeet Singh

Captain Surjeet Singh was impressive during the initial phase of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. He was among the Top 5 names in the Most Tackle Points, and his good individual performance resulted in the team's success as well.

However, the former Puneri Paltan star could not continue in the same vein during the second half of the season. Still, Surjeet ended with 57 points from 20 matches.

Given the way Surjeet performed in the first half of PKL 8, the Thalaivas may consider retaining him and handing him one more opportunity to take the franchise to the next level.

#1 Manjeet

Manjeet was the most expensive signing made by Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Like Surjeet Singh, Manjeet was excellent in the initial games, but his numbers dipped as the tournament progressed.

The tall raider earned 167 points from 20 matches, with 159 of them coming in the raid attack. Manjeet recorded six Super 10s besides executing five super raids. He also scored eight points on defense.

Since Manjeet is young and in good form, the Tamil Thalaivas team management should back him and retain him for the PKL 9 season. He showed that he could be a match-winner for the team, which is why he should continue as a lead raider for the Chennai-based franchise.

