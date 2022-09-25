Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 Reasons why Dabang Delhi KC can't defend their PKL title

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to defend their crown in the 2022 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Delhi finished second on the points table at the end of the group stage, picking up 75 points in 22 matches. They ended up beating the mercurial Patna Pirates 37-36 in the final to close out a memorable campaign.

Winning back-to-back titles is easier said than done, however, with Patna Pirates the only franchise in the history of the tournament to ever do so. Given the heavy competition and the strength of other teams, Delhi will have lots to do in order to defend their title. Here are three reasons why that could be difficult.

#3 Unsettled defensive combination

Dabang Delhi was one of the least point-scoring teams when it came to defense last season and that looks set to continue in PKL season 9.

They released most of their defenders from PKL 8, including the likes of Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, and Joginder Singh Narwal. However, their lack of tackle points scored relative to the other teams can be attributed to their more raiding-oriented approach, with the experienced defenders not conceding many points either.

Delhi has done away with most of its core this season, opting to bring in plenty of new faces. Sandeep Dhull at the left corner and Amit Hooda on the right catch your attention immediately, with right cover Ravi Kumar another smart addition.

While they are all quality players in their own right, overhauling almost their entire defense could work against them if these players don't click together. While the defenders could prove critics wrong right in the very first game, Delhi will be heading into the season with an unsettled defensive unit, at least on paper.

#2 Over-dependence on Naveen Kumar

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Naveen Kumar powered Dabang Delhi KC to the PKL 8 title. The 'Most Valuable Player' award winner is set to be their lynchpin as they head into their title defense. However, their over-dependence on Naveen to fetch them the points could hurt Delhi's chances of winning back-to-back titles.

For a title-winning side, Delhi's score difference of -3 in the points table highlights their inability to dominate matches on a regular basis. While they were the better side on most occasions whenever Naveen was on the mat, they struggled in the matches he missed due to a mid-season knee injury.

Once again, Delhi's point-scoring brunt should fall on Naveen and apart from Vijay Malik, they don't really have any backup. Their reliance on him could come to hurt them in case of an injury or a dip in form of their talisman.

#1 Leadership

Dabang Delhi KC's success last season can be attributed as much to the experience they had in their lineup as it can to the individual brilliance of Naveen Kumar. The experience and match awareness of the likes of Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, and Jeeva Kumar helped Delhi win matches, preserve leads, and approach different situations in the appropriate manner.

By releasing all these players at once, there is a serious leadership void at the club. This not only means finding a new captain, but also leaders who can help guide other players during pressure situations in the match.

Despite not being the best in any department, Delhi managed to come up trumps in some big clashes and their leadership group was a major factor in that. If the youngsters on their side can't step up and do the same, they could find themselves in trouble.

