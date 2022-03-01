Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 players Dabang Delhi KC may retain for PKL 9

Dabang Delhi KC captured their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title by beating Patna Pirates in the season eight finale. The Delhi-based franchise had finished runner-ups the previous season, but crossed the final hurdle this time, thanks to a brilliant performance from their raiders.

Unlike most franchises, Dabang Delhi showed faith in their veteran players, which helped them emerge winners. They had a very experienced defence and young raiders, who proved to be game-changers.

Now that Pro Kabaddi 2022 has come to an end, Dabang Delhi will look forward to the ninth edition of the competition. They will be keen to retain some of their star players from their triumphant squad.

On that note,here are five players Delhi could retain ahead of the new season:

#1 Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar played a key role in Dabang Delhi 's success this year. He was the number one raider of the team. Despite missing many games because of injury, Kumar ended the season with 207 raid points.

He played 17 games for the team, and recorded a Super 10 in 12 of them. Considering his unbelievable consistency, Dabang Delhi are likely to retain him for season nine.

#2 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal was a utility player for Dabang Delhi KC in season eight. He played as a corner defender, cover defender and a secondary raider. Whenever the team needed someone to step up and deliver the goods, Narwal stepped up.

He did not register a High 5 or a Super 10 this season, but his 64 points played a key role in Delhi's championship win.

#3 Manjeet Chhillar

Manjeet Chhillar struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, but he worked hard on his fitness. He played all 24 games for Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He was the most successful defender in the PKL 8 final.

Overall, Chhillar scored 52 tackle points, registered two High 5s and executed two super tackles. He also captained the team in Joginder Narwal's absence. Considering how impressive he fared as a player and leader, Delhi could offer him another contract.

#4 Joginder Narwal

Captain Joginder Narwal has changed the fortunes of Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League. Since he became the team's captain, the Delhi-based franchise have always performed well. There was a time when the Dabangs hardly managed to win games in a season.

However, Narwal has transformed Dabang Delhi from an average team to a champion side. It should not be a surprise if the veteran defender continues as Delhi captain in PKL 9.

#5 Vijay

Vijay supported Naveen Kumar to perfection in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He also played the lead raider's role well in the absence of Kumar. The rising star scored 157 raid points in 23 games at an average of 6.83.

The duo of Naveen Kumar and Vijay scored 27 points in the PKL 8 final, ensuring the Dabangs' win over the Pirates in a close clash. The combination should feature in PKL 9 as well.

Edited by Bhargav