Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Predicted Playing 7 of Dabang Delhi KC

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have assembled a strong squad for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. The Delhi-based franchise retained their star raider Naveen Kumar and reliable all-rounder Vijay ahead of the PKL 2022 Auction.

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda and the rest of the team management built a younger squad for PKL 9. In an interview with Sportskeeda just before the auction, Hooda said that most of his senior players from the previous season have become coaches now, which is why he had to go for younger names at the auction.

There is an excellent blend of youth and experience in Dabang Delhi KC's squad for Season 9. Here is the full list of Dabang Delhi KC players for PKL 2022:

Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Monu and Vijay.

Either Naveen Kumar or Vijay may lead the Delhi-based franchise this year. On that note, here's a look at the strongest playing seven for the Dabangs in Season 9:

Dabang Delhi KC Raiders - Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik and Vijay

The team management has retained their faith in the raiding trio of Vijay, Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik, who helped them win their first-ever PKL trophy in Season 8. Kumar was the top performer from the raiding attack, scoring 210 points in just 17 matches.

Kumar missed some matches last season due to injury, but he still managed to finish among the top raiders of the competition. Vijay backed him up to perfection by scoring 162 points in 23 matches, whereas rising star Ashu Malik scored 51 raid points in 22 games.

Dabang Delhi KC defenders - Amit Hooda, Ravi Kumar, Vishal Lather and Sandeep Dhull

Former Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Amit Hooda has moved to Delhi ahead of PKL 2022. The experienced defender is likely to play in the right corner position for the Dabangs. His former Jaipur teammate Sandeep Kumar Dhull has also joined the Delhi-based franchise.

The corner duo of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda has the potential to destroy any raiding unit in the Pro Kabaddi League. Dhull and Hooda will have the support of Ravi Kumar and Vishal Lather as cover defenders.

Ravi was one of the most expensive defenders at this year's PKL Auction. The former Haryana Steelers defender will play in the right cover position for Delhi. In his PKL career so far, Ravi has scored 192 tackle points, registering nine High 5s.

Another former Jaipur Pink Panthers defender present in the Delhi squad for PKL 9 is left cover defender Vishal Lather. He played for Jaipur last season, scoring 39 tackle points in 21 matches.

Dabang Delhi KC Predicted Playing Seven - Amit Hooda (Right Corner), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Left Corner), Naveen Kumar (Right In), Ashu Malik (Left In), Ravi Kumar (Right Cover), Vishal Lather (Left Cover) and Vijay (Center).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee