Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Predicted Playing 7 of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have assembled a stellar squad ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season.

The Rajasthan-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs last season despite getting off to a good start. They finished eighth in the PKL points table after managing just 10 wins from 22 games.

With the Pink Panthers failing to make it to the second round, the team management released a majority of their players ahead of the PKL 2022 Auction. Team owner Abhishek Bachchan and the rest of the management then used their funds wisely at the auction to put together a strong squad.

Here is the full list of Jaipur Pink Panthers players for PKL 2022:

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel Rahul Dhanware and Abhishek KS.

Sunil Kumar is likely to be elected the Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain for season nine. Here's a look at their predicted playing seven.

Jaipur Pink Panthers raiders - Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and V. Ajith Kumar

Jaipur retained their number one raider from last season in Arjun Deshwal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction. Deshwal was the backbone of the Pink Panthers' raiding unit in the previous tournament, scoring 267 raid points. He finished second on the 'Most Raid Points' list.

Deepak Niwas Hooda had been with Jaipur for the last few seasons, but the Pink Panthers did not sign him for PKL 2022. They instead roped in Hooda's former Telugu Titans teammate Rahul Chaudhari. Chaudhari, who scored only 13 points last season, will be keen to prove himself as a matchwinner for his new franchise.

Jaipur also managed to sign former U Mumba raider V. Ajith Kumar at this year's auction. Kumar was impressive for the Mumbai-based franchise in PKL 8, aggregating 159 raid points in 20 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defenders - Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush Rathee

Sahul Kumar was retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Elite category ahead of the PKL 2022 Auction. The right corner defender scored 45 tackle points in 18 matches last season.

Jaipur will have to deploy a new left corner this season. Ankush Rathee and Ashish Bajar are the two young players available and it will be interesting to see which one of them makes the cut.

Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbhageri are likely to play as the cover defenders for the Pink Panthers. Both were signed by the franchise at this year's auction. While Kumar has scored 202 tackle points over the course of his PKL career, left cover defender Mirbhageri will play his first season in the league this year.

Jaipur's defense seems a little inexperienced, but they have a fiery raiding unit that can trouble even the strongest teams in PKL 2022.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Playing Seven - Sahul Kumar (Right Corner), Ankush Rathee (Left Corner), Rahul Chaudhari (Right In), Arjun Deshwal (Left In), Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Reza Mirbhageri (Left Cover) and V. Ajith Kumar (Center).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra