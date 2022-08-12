Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Predicted Playing 7 of Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the fifth edition of the tournament. They have played in four seasons but have always finished in the bottom half of the points table.

The Chennai-based franchise has been home to some big names like Manjeet Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Shabeer Bappu, Jasvir Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Surjeet Singh and Manjeet Dahiya. However, they have never been able to qualify for the PKL playoffs.

The Tamil Thalaivas team management has assembled a strong squad once again this year. With a blend of youth and experience, the team looks strong on paper. Here is the Tamil Thalaivas squad for PKL 9:

Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

Pawan Sehrawat is likely to captain the Thalaivas this season. Here's a look at their predicted playing seven.

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders - Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu

The Thalaivas made history at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction as they signed Pawan Sehrawat for an enormous sum of ₹2.26 crore, making him the most expensive signing in PKL history.

Sehrawat was the number one raider in the last three PKL seasons. He led the Bengaluru Bulls to the playoffs last season, and under his captaincy, Indian Railways have won three Senior National Championships on the trot.

Looking at his excellent record on the kabaddi mat, Pawan Sehrawat will be the backbone of the Thalaivas this season. He will have the support of young raiders Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu in the raiding unit.

Pawar scored 108 raid points in 18 matches for the Chennai-based franchise last season, whereas Himanshu aggregated 38 raid points in 10 games, including one super raid.

Tamil Thalaivas Defenders - Sagar Rathee, M Abhishek, Mohit and Viswanath V

Sagar Rathee and Viswanath V will probably be the two corners of the Thalaivas defense this season.

Right corner defender Rathee scored the most tackle points in the previous season and took home the Best Defender award. Meanwhile, left corner defender Viswanath V impressed fans with his all-round show for Tamil Nadu in the 69th Senior National Championships.

Left cover defender Mohit scored 24 tackle points in 20 matches for the Thalaivas in PKL 8. Having gained some valuable experience last season, Mohit will be keen to perform better in the left cover position for the Chennai-based franchise.

M Abhishek was with the Thalaivas last season as well. He got to play only seven games, where he scored 12 tackle points. An improved performance from Mohit and Abhishek could help the Thalaivas finish in the top 6 of the points table this year.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing Seven - Sagar Rathee (Right Corner), Viswanath V (Left Corner), Ajinkya Pawar (Right In), Himanshu (Left In), M Abhishek (Right Cover), Mohit (Left Cover) and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Center).

Edited by Diptanil Roy