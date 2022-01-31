Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will face U Mumba in Match 85 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday, January 31.

Dabang Delhi have had another good season as they sit atop the league standings with eight wins, four losses and two tied games. The franchise have won three of their last five matches, including a 41-22 win over Gujarat Giants in their previous match.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have failed to close out matches despite playing well this season. They are fifth in the points table with five wins, three losses and five tied games.

On the bright side, they are undefeated in their last four matches, including back-to-back wins in the previous two. In the last fixture, the Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 45-34 and will try to keep their foot on the gas.

Dabang Delhi defeated U Mumba 31-27 in the reverse fixture and will look to repeat the result once again to get closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 85, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Vijay scored eight raid points for Dabang Delhi in the last match against Gujarat Giants. Sandeep Narwal chipped in with four raid points and two tackle points while Manjeet Chhillar completed his High-5 with five tackle points.

Their star raider Naveen is set to make a comeback in the starting seven, with Ashu Malik expected to be dropped to the bench.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh scored 11 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls in the last match, while V Ajith added eight raid points. With seven tackle points, Rahul Sethpal was the best defender on the mat.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7

Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi will be boosted by the return of their main raider Naveen, while Vijay has done a superb job in the attack. Meanwhile, their defense has been breathing fire, and it will be difficult for U Mumba's attack to cross them.

Abhishek Singh and V Ajith have been doing wonders for U Mumba in attack. Their defense is beginning to look settled now, which warrants an enthralling contest between these two old rivals.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are likely to win this fixture.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

