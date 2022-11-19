Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 89, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will take on the Patna Pirates in the 89th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 19).

The defending champions Dabang Delhi KC are inching closer to being knocked out of the tournament. They have slipped to 10th position with six wins and eight losses from 14 games. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates are placed sixth in the points table with six wins and five losses from 14 games.

Nothing has gone Dabang Delhi’s way this season as they have won only once in their previous five games. They are coming off a massive 31-50 loss against UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. The defending champions once again have a tough task ahead as they face a competitive Patna Pirates in their upcoming match.

Patna Pirates are back to winning ways at just the right time in the tournament. They have lost only once in their last five games, including a nail-biting 33-33 tie against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their winning streak as they face a depleted Delhi side in their upcoming match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Date & Time: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: LLWLL

Patna Pirates: TLWWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar and Vijay.

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Dabang Delhi KC team.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Vijay Malik was the star performer for Dabang Delhi KC in their previous match against UP Yoddhas, scoring 13 crucial points for his team. The defenders of the team leaked too many points as they had no clue against the in-form Pardeep Narwal. The defensive unit once again have a tough task ahead as they face Sachin in the upcoming match.

Patna's raiding duo of Sachin and Rohit Gulia destroyed the Tamil Thalaivas’ defense in their previous fixture, scoring an impressive 14 and nine points, respectively. They were brilliantly supported by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh as the Iranian defender picked up four crucial points in the match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

