Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will be up against the Patna Pirates in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Both teams have had a successful run so far this season. Dabang Delhi are placed third on the table with 37 points. They have won six out of their ten games with two losses and as many ties.

Delhi have lost two of their last three games as they missed the services of Naveen Kumar. However, they came back with a win against Haryana Steelers 28-25 in their last match.

They are currently placed third in the points table and would like to pull off a win against a strong Patna side.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have also been consistent in their displays this season. Patna are on the second spot on the table with 39 points. They have won three out of their last five games with a loss and a tie.

Patna beat table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in their previous outing. A win here would take them to the top of the table. The Pirates have won seven of their ten games so far this season.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Match 62, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Vijay Malik scored 11 raid points in the last match against the Haryana Steelers. Naveen Kumar, who returned to action, also contributed with five raid points.

Veteran Manjeet Chillar was their best defender with three tackle points while Krishnan scored two tackle points. Dabang Delhi KC are likely to go with the same starting seven for this fixture.

Probable Playing 7: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar and Guman Singh were the leading raiders for Patna against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Sachin scored eight raid points while Guman picked up six. Patna's defense was rock solid with Sunil leading the way, who picked up eight tackle points.

He was well supported by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar, who scored three tackle points each. Patna are also likely to remain unchanged.

Probable Playing 7: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Both teams have been fiercely competent this season. They have quality raiders and defenders. However, Patna Pirates appear to be perfectly balanced compared to Delhi.

They had 16 raid and 17 tackle points against Bengaluru, which shows that both their departments are complementing each other well. Delhi's raiders will face a tough challenge against Patna's defense, which is inarguably the best this season.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are likely to win this match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

