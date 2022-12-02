Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 115, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 115th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 3).

Puneri Paltan are looking favorites to finish the season as table-toppers, currently being placed in the second position with 12 wins and five losses from 19 games. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are placed sixth in the points table with nine wins and as many losses from 19 games.

After winning three games on the trot, Dabang Delhi KC have been winless in their last two matches, including a thrilling 37-37 tie against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. The Naveen Kumar-led side have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Puneri Paltan in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan faced a shocking 39-51 defeat against the Gujarat Giants, ending their five-game undefeated streak. They need to forget this loss and get back to winning ways.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 115

Date & Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: TLWWW

Puneri Paltan: LWWWW

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Puneri Paltan : Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Vijay Malik, Ashu Malik, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Naveen Kumar was the lone warrior for Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture against the Tamil Thalaivas, scoring an impressive 15 points in the game. However, the defenders leaked too many points and as a result, the defending champions failed to win the game in a close contest.

Abinesh Nadarajan and Fazel Atrachali, meanwhile, were the star performers for Puneri Paltan in their previous fixture against the Gujarat Giants, scoring four points apiece. However, the team had no clue against an in-form Parteek Dahiya, who destroyed the table-toppers and notched up 19 points in the game.

Considering their overall form and consistency this season, the Pune franchise is expected to come through this contest.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

