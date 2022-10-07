Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 1, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will take on U Mumba in the first match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. The first match of the season will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7.

On that note, let's take a look at the Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match Prediction.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 1

Date & Time: Friday, October 7; 7.30 pm

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba PKL 2021 Season Record

Dabang Delhi KC

Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 12

Lost - 6

Tie - 4

U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 7

Lost - 11

Tie - 6

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Monu and Vijay.

U Mumba: Rinku, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, and Satywan.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

DEL Team News

All Dabang Delhi KC players are available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Ravi Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Vijay.

MUM Team News

All U Mumba players are available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku Sharma, Kiran, Guman Singh, Ashish Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, and Shivam Thakur.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Both Dabang Delhi KC & U Mumba look evenly matched on paper. Thus, fans can look forward to a high-octane clash between the two sides.

Prediction: The match between Dabang Delhi KC & U Mumba is likely to end in a draw.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Dabang Delhi KC U Mumba 0 votes