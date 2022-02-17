Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Thursday will witness a humdinger of a contest in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 when Patna Pirates will lock horns with Dabang Delhi.

The Pirates have already qualified for the playoffs, and are certain to finish atop the points table. They will now play Dabang Delhi, who are second in the points standings.

Patna fought hard against the Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday night to win 34-32. So they will look to use this match to try out some new combinations and tactics.

Delhi, meanwhile, would like to put their 28-44 loss to UP Yoddha on Monday behind them, as they have a lot at stake. They need to beat the Pirates to book their spot in the playoffs.

Given the quality of players involved, this match should be an enticing affair. The fact that this match will also impact the qualification scenario for the playoffs adds to its allure.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, Match 126, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi had a really bad day against UP. Their leading raiders failed to make a mark, and their key defenders also failed to impress. Manjeet Chillar, the most reputed player in the team, failed to open his account, and was eliminated four times by Pardeep Narwal.

However, the team will continue to rely on Chillar because of his quality. Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar will have to regain his form after bagging just one point in his last game. The same can be said about Sandeep Narwal as well.

Vijay impressed with eight points in the game. Substitute Manjeet, not to be confused with his namesake in the Tamil Thalaivas team, also made his presence felt with seven points. He may get a spot in the starting 7.

Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet.

Patna Pirates

After Pardeep Narwal’s departure, Patna have depended on the troika of Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat. Sachin and Monu have been superb this season. Prashanth, though, has had a couple of lean games, but he is the captain, and is leading his team well.

Meanwhile, the defence has found a new superstar in Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui. He has emerged as one of the best left corners this year. He has been well complemented by Sunil Kumar at the right-hand corner.

They both scored six successful tackles apiece in the last game. However, Shadloui became quite overzealous after completing his high-five, and gave away some easy points.

Elsewhere, there isn’t much else that needs to be change in the team. Sajin C has done a reasonable job as an all-rounder. He is making his team the most well-balanced side in the league.

Probable Starting 7: Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sunil Kumar, Neeraj Kumar.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

On paper, Patna looks the favourites to win, as they are on a long winning streak. They did have some issues against the Bulls, but managed a narrow win. With their top position in the points table confirmed, they have nothing riding on this game. So Delhi would fancy their chances in this clash, and may have more motivation to win.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi to win

