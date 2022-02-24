Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

After 136 matches, we are all set for the big final at Pro Kabaddi League 2022. It will pit three-time champions Patna Pirates against last season’s runners-up Dabang Delhi. It is fitting that these two teams reached the final as they finished the league stage in the top two spots.

Patna Pirates produced a brilliant display of aggressive tackling to undo UP Yoddha in the semifinals. Their 38-27 victory was another proof that they are the most complete team this season.

Dabang Delhi had to fight a little harder but they managed to overpower the Bengaluru Bulls by a convincing 40-35 margin in the end.

This match should be exciting as it will feature some of the best players from this season going up against each other. While Patna may look like the favorites now, there is no guarantee that they will be able to overpower Delhi on the big day.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Final, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

It is unlikely that there will be any change in the team's composition. They are on a hot streak and are playing ruthlessly. Interestingly though, in the semifinals, they brought in Guman Singh into the starting 7 in place of Monu Goyat. It was a contentious decision but it paid off. Guman scored eight points in the game to emerge as the leading raider for his team.

Monu remained on the substitutes' bench for the entire duration of the match. This pattern is likely to continue. Sachin had another good match with seven points to his name. Captain Prashanth Kumar Rai again didn’t score too many points but his experience will be important during the course of the match.

The defense was in red hot form with Mohammadreza Shadloui scoring another high-5. He has been the find of the season. Sunil Kumar also scored a high-5 to underline Patna’s defensive prowess. This is one area where the team has a few worries.

Probable Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar

Dabang Delhi

The problem for Delhi in the second half of the league stage was trying to find enough raiding points, with Naveen Kumar temporarily on the sidelines. But now he is back and how! Naveen's 14-point haul in the semifinals should put the Patna defense on alert.

He will also have the support of Vijay and Neeraj Narwal, who scored four and five raiding points, respectively, in the semifinals. With these resources at their disposal, Delhi look fully prepared to launch an onslaught on the former champions.

The defense is led by veteran Manjeet Chhillar. Though he personally had just two points in the match, his experience and leadership is key to the team’s success. Krishan may be brought into the starting line-up after managing three points in the semifinals. The two Narwals – Joginder and Sandeep – are likely to retain their place. Jeeva Kumar and Ashu Malik might struggle to remain in the side.

Probable Starting 7: Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan

PKL 2022 Final Prediction

This is the final so anything could happen. Still, looking at the form sheet and the performances in the semis, one has to say Patna are the hot favorites. The way coach Ram Mehar Singh has guided the team has been remarkable. They may win their fourth PKL title on Friday.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to lift the silverware.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

