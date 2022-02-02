Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Dabang Delhi in the 90th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a stop-start kind of run as they sit eighth in the points table with six wins, six losses and two tied games. The Panthers have lost only two of their last five matches. They recorded a huge 51-30 victory over the Patna Pirates in the previous game.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are having another fantastic season. They are the league leaders with nine wins, four losses and two tied games. The Delhi-based franchise has won their last two matches, including a 36-30 win over U Mumba in the previous game.

Dabang Delhi lost 28-30 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers when the two sides faced each other earlier this season. The Dabangs will be itching to avenge their loss, while the Panthers will be eyeing a spot among the top six with a vital victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 90, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal scored a whopping 17 raid points in the last game against the Patna Pirates. Deepak Hooda also scored eight raid points in the attack. Meanwhile, Sandeep Dhull and Vishal completed their respective High-5s in defense.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

Dabang Delhi K.C.

While Vijay scored 12 raid points, Ashu scored eight raid points for Dabang Delhi in the last match against U Mumba. Manjeet Chhillar had another decent game with four tackle points in defense.

If Naveen is fit, he could return to the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers returned to form with a bang in the last match, and they were on fire in attack and defense. If they could repeat their performance, it would be difficult to stop the Jaipur-based franchise.

At the same time, Dabang Delhi have been efficient with their approach in both attack and defense. Manjeet Chhillar's return to form has been the biggest positive for them.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are expected to win this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

