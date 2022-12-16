Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Final, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the Final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 17). On that note, let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan are the two most consistent teams in the tournament and both have managed to make it to the finals of the season. Jaipur Pink Panthers finished at the top of the points table with 15 wins and six losses from 22 games. However, Puneri Paltan finished just below their rivals with 14 wins and six losses from as many games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in red-hot form at the moment as they haven’t lost a single game in their previous five games. They thrashed the Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the first semi-final and booked their place in the final of the season. They will look to continue their winning streak and end the tournament on a high.

Puneri Paltan has also played well throughout the season as they have lost only once in their previous four games. They are coming off a nail-biting 39-37 win over Tamil Thalaivas in the second semi-final of the season. They will be looking to extend their undefeated streak and end the tournament with the trophy.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Final

Date & Time: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WTWWW

Puneri Paltan: WLWWL

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Jai Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazal Atrachali (C), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Gaurav Khatri

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

The defenders of Jaipur Pink Panthers destroyed Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final, led by Shaul Kumar, who picked up 10 crucial points in the game. He got terrific support from Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush as both the defenders registered impressive high-fives in the game. V Ajith Kumar was the star in the raiding department as the raider notched up 13 crucial points in the game.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Mohite was the lone warrior for Puneri Paltan in their previous win against Tamil Thalaivas in the second semi-final. The star raider took responsibility in the absence of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat and notched up 16 crucial points in the game. The defensive unit of the team supported him well as all the defenders were among the scorers.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

