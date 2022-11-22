Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 96, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 96th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 23).

Both teams are fighting hard to claim the top spot in the points table. Jaipur Pink Panthers are just six points behind their rivals as they currently sit third in the points table with 10 wins and five losses from 15 games. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are now the table toppers with 10 wins and four losses from 16 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a roll at the moment as they are undefeated in their last three games. They are coming off a massive 42-29 win over UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture and will look to continue their winning streak as they face the table toppers in their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are looking unstoppable at the moment as they have lost only once in their previous five games. The Pune-based franchise defeated the in-form Bengaluru Bulls 35-33 in their previous game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 96

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WWWLW

Puneri Paltan: WWWLW

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers played as a combined unit to thrash UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. Arjun Deshwal was the star performer for the team as the raider notched up 19 crucial points in the game. He got brilliant support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers, led by Reza Mirbagheri, who registered an impressive high five in the match.

Meanwhile, the raiding trio of Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar were instrumental in their previous win against the Bengaluru Bulls, scoring nine, seven and six points, respectively. Abinesh Nadarajan supported their raiders well and picked up three crucial points in the defense.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

