Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 99, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 25).

Both teams are playing really well at the moment and are looking to climb up places in the points table. Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently placed in third position with 10 wins and six losses from 16 games. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas currently sit at the sixth place with seven wins and six losses from 16 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in red hot form at the moment as they have lost only once in their last four games. However, they are coming off a disappointing 32-39 loss against table toppers Puneri Paltan in their previous game. They will look to get back to winning ways in their upcoming match.

Tamil Thalaivas, too, are looking in great touch at the moment as they are undefeated in their last three games. They destroyed U Mumba 34-20 in their previous game and will hope to continue their good form against the Jaipur outfit too.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 99

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: LWWWL

Tamil Thalaivas: WWTLL

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

TAM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, and Sahil Gulia.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Arjun Deshwal was the lone warrior for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. The raider destroyed UP’s defense and notched up 19 points in the game. However, all other players failed miserably as the team lost by a seven-point margin. Deshwal will want more support from other players in upcoming matches.

The defenders of Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, were instrumental in their previous win against U Mumba, led by their skipper Sagar, who notched up seven crucial points in the game. He got brilliant support from Sahil, who picked up four points. However, no raider looked threatening except Narender Hoshiyar, who bagged seven points in the game. It could be an area of concern for the Thalaivas.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Jaipur Pink Panthers Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes