Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 80, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with U Mumba in the 80th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 15). On that note, let’s take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Match prediction.

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have played really well in their previous five games. Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently placed third in the points table with eight wins and five losses from 13 games. While their rivals, U Mumba are placed just below them with eight wins and five losses from 13 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are now just 6 points behind from reaching the top of the points table. They are on a roll at the moment, as they have lost only once in their previous four games, including a massive 57-32 win over Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture.

After back-to-back losses, U Mumba is back on track, including a convincing 36-23 win over three-time champions Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. They are now back to winning ways and will look to continue their momentum against an in-form Jaipur side in their upcoming fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W L W W L

U Mumba: W W L L W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Kiran Magar, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, and Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers worked as a combined unit and thrashed Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. The star raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari led the team, scoring 13 points apiece. Meanwhile, all the defenders were among the scorers as Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar and Ankush picked up four points a piece.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit of U Mumba took the charge in their previous fixture against Patna Pirates, led by skipper Rinku, who scored an impressive four points. Guman Singh was the star raider for the team, who notched up 13 crucial points in the match.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this fixture

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba 0 votes