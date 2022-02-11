Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with UP Yoddha in the 109th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 today.

UP Yoddha are placed fifth with seven wins and eight defeats from 18 games so far. They have managed to win two of their last five games.

However, both wins have come in the last two games against Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Therefore, they are in a good rhythm.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are also fighting to keep themselves in the top six. They are in sixth spot with eight wins and seven defeats so far this season.

Jaipur have shown the better form recently, winning three of their last five matches. They beat Gujarat Giants 36-21 in their previous encounter.

Both teams need to win to keep their hopes of making the top six alive. It is expected to be a closely fought battle as both teams are coming off wins in their previous games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Match 109, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill was the star of the show for UP Yoddha against Tamil Thalaivas. He picked up 13 raid points. He found able support in Pardeep Narwal who also picked up a Super ten.

Sumit was impressive in defense with four tackle points to his name as well.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the star of the show for Jaipur during their win against Gujarat. He picked up ten raid points and one tackle point in the game.

Arjun Deshwal played the role of a second raider, scoring well with seven raid points.

Jaipur’s defense was on the money with Sandeep Kumar Dhull picking up four tackle points while Amit, Deepak Singh and Vishal all picked up three tackle points each.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha have done well in the last two games. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal are doing well in the raiding unit.

However, they will have to step up in defense. Their raiders will also face a tough challenge to score with ease against Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take confidence from their all-round win against Gujarat in their previous fixture. Deepak Hooda and Arjun Deshwal did well in the raiding department.

It will be difficult for UP Yoddha to get past the solid defense of Sandeep, Vishal, Amit and Deepak, who have performed as a unit. If Jaipur can keep Surender Gill and Pardeep quiet, they will hold the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win this encounter.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

