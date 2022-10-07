Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 3, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the UP Yoddhas in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, October 7. The match will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

On that note, let's take a look at the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 3

Date & Time: Friday, October 7; 9.30 pm

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2021 Season Record

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 10

Lost - 10

Tie - 2

UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 10

Lost - 9

Tie - 3

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel Rahul Dhanware, and Abhishek KS.

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep Sangwan, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Babu Murugasan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

JAI Team News

Iranian left cover Reza Mirbagheri will be unavailable for selection for the first few matches due to a common visa issue for the entire Iranian contingent.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS/Woosan Ko.

UP Team News

Abozar Mighani will be unavailable for selection for the first few matches due to a common visa issue for the entire Iranian contingent.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Prediction: The Yoddhas to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Jaipur Pink Panthers UP Yoddhas 0 votes