Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 32, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in the 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (21st October). On that note, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Match Prediction.

The Patna Pirates are having a terrible season so far as they are yet to register their first win after five matches. The Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the league standings with four losses and one tied game. The Patna-based franchise is on a four-game losing run, including a 32-33 defeat to Tami Thalaivas in their previous fixture.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are having a contrasting run in the league this season. They sit comfortably at the top of the league standings with five wins in five matches. The defending champions defeated the Haryana Steelers 38-36 in their previous game and will look to extend their winning run against the struggling Pirates.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 32

Date & Time: Friday, 21st October 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: LLLLT

Dabang Delhi: WWWWW

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Abdul Insamam S, and Sagar Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Monu, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

While the Patna Pirates have performed decently in the raiding department, their defence has let them down big time. They will have to find a way to perform together in tandem, otherwise, they will be looking down the barrel this season.

At the same time, Dabang Delhi are firing all cylinders on both sides of the mat. They have been near-perfect so far and will look to keep up their intensity.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are likely to win this fixture.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

