Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 7, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates will square off in the opening game on day 3 of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday, October 9. Let's take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match prediction.

In their opening game of the PKL 2022, Jaipur were defeated by UP Yoddhas on Friday, October 7. Throughout the entire game, both teams continued to score points and were closely matched, but Yoddhas maintained their composure to defeat the Panthers 34-32.

Meanwhile, the Pirates tied their first game against Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 8.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 7

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: T

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh won't be available for the match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit, Vishwas, Sajin, Sunil, and T. Yuvaraj.

JAI Team News

Reza Mirbagheri won't be available for the game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun, Abhishek, Ankush, Sahul, and Sunil Kumar.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Patna's defense played well in the first game, if it plays well again on Sunday then Patna is favorites to win the match.

Prediction: The Pirates will win Match 7 of the PKL

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates 0 votes