Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 72, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 72nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 11). On that note, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction.

Both the teams are in really good form at the moment. Patna Pirates currently sit seventh in the points table with five wins and four losses from 11 games. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently third in the points table with seven wins and four losses from 11 games.

Patna Pirates are on a roll at the moment as they are undefeated in their previous five games. The three-time champions thrashed the Haryana Steelers 41-32 in their previous fixture. They will look to keep their winning streak going against a strong Jaipur side in their upcoming match.

After losing three consecutive games, Jaipur Pink Panthers are back to winning ways as they have won back-to-back games, including a hard-fought 42-39 win against U Mumba. They will look to extend their undefeated streak and get closer to being the table toppers of the tournament.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 72

Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: W W W W T

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W W L L L

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Patna Pirates team.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Manish, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

JAI Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Jaipur Pink Panthers team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Patna Pirates' defense is in red-hot form at the moment. The star duo of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar were instrumental in their previous win against Haryana, scoring six and five points, respectively. They were equally supported by their star raider Sachin, who scored an impressive 13 points.

The Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are playing as a combined unit at the moment. Arjun Deshwal led the team against U Mumba as he notched up 15 points in the match. He was supported by Ankush, who registered an impressive high-five in the game.

However, Arjun faces a tough task ahead in dealing with the Patna Pirates' in-form defensive unit.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this match

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 votes