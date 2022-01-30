Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

q1

After their stunning victory over Tamil Thalaivas, the Patna Pirates will be back in action on Sunday when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Pirates rode on a spectacular performance by their defenders to crush the Thalaivas 52-24 in a one-sided contest on Friday.

The Pink Panthers would be happy to get back on the mat after a long gap of six days. Their last match – on January 24 – saw them losing 22-41 to the Bengal Warriors. Lying in ninth position in the points table, the winners of the first season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are badly in need of a big boost to their campaign.

Arjun Deshwal has been very successful this season for the Jaipur team but he will need good support from others. Without such support, the ruthless defense of the Pirates can wreak havoc on them.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 82, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 30, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Three defenders scored high-5s in the Pirates' incredible win over the Thalaivas on Friday. Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, and Neeraj Kumar made life miserable for the opponent raiders and tackled them out at will. Not only were these three in great form on their own, they were working brilliantly as a team.

The raiders didn’t have a bad night either. Monu Goyat fell one short of a super-10 while captain Prashanth Kumar Rai scored eight points himself. Sachin Tanwar chipped in with six points of his own.

The Pirates currently have no issues as far as their team composition is concerned.

Probable Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur’s defense isn’t bad either. Shaul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull are very capable. Vishal provides good support to them. But they need more help from their raiders.

Arjun Deshwal has been carrying the majority of the weight as far as point-scoring through raids is concerned. Occasionally, he gets good support from Amit Nagar and Nitin Rawal. But they haven’t been consistent enough for their team to have a major impact.

Without considerable points from raiders besides Deshwal, the Pink Panthers will continue to have a tough time.

Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit Nagar, Vishal, Sachin Narwal

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The form Patna showed on Friday against the Thalaivas looks ominous for other teams. The Pirates are currently in second position in the team standings but are among the favorites to go all the way this season. It’s hard to see a struggling Jaipur team stopping them in this match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates register another convincing win

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers 5 votes so far