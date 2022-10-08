Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 4, and telecast details

The first day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 saw three blockbuster games. The second day promises to be another cracking day with another triple panga lined up in Bengaluru. The first match will be between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan on Saturday, October 8. In this article, we look at Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates missed out on their fourth trophy last season when they lost to Dabang Delhi in the final by a barest of margins. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, could not get past the eliminator stage.

Patna Pirates retained the core of their defense, while Puneri Paltan retained their core group of young raiders from last season. Paltan's biggest buys at the auction, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibaksh, won't be available for the first game and for the Pirates, their best defender from last season Mohammadreza Chiyaneh too won't be available.

This would mean that Paltan would start the game as underdogs considering they are a less experienced side compared to their opponents.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: Saturday, October 8, 7.30 pm

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan PKL 2021 Season Record

Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played: 24 (including semi-final and final)

Won: 17

Lost: 6

Tie: 1

Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played: 23 (including the eliminator)

Won: 12

Lost: 10

Tie: 1

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Monu, Anand Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Rohit, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sajin C, Sager Kumar, Abdul Insamam, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, and Daniel Odhiambo.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Monu, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, and Sajin.

PUN Team News

Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, and Balasaheb Jadhav.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Today Pro Kabaddi League Match Prediction

Patna's defense has been their strength this season as well, so if their defense has a good day, the Pirates are definitely favorites to win the game provided Sachin and Rohit Gulia do their job in the raiding department. The form of Aslam and Mohit will decide Paltan's fate.

Prediction: The Pirates to win Match 4 of Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

