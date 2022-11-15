Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 82, and telecast details

Patna Pirates are all set to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 82nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 16). On that note, let’s take a look at the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction.

Tamil Thalaivas is currently placed 10th in the points table with five wins and six losses from 13 games. However, the three-time champion Patna Pirates are back to their best after a disappointing start to the season. They currently sit sixth in the points table with six wins and five losses from 13 games.

After being undefeated for five consecutive games, the Patna Pirates lost to U Mumba 36-23 in their previous fixture. They need to forget this 13 points loss and get back on the winning track against Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming fixture.

After back-to-back wins, Tamil Thalaivas have now lost two games in a row, including a 40-34 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture. They need to regain their lost form as they face a strong Patna side in their upcoming match.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: LWWWW

Tamil Thalaivas: LLWWT

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Patna Pirates team in this match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

TAM Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Tamil Thalaivas team in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, and Sahil Gulia.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates failed miserably in their previous fixture against U Mumba. No defender or raider looked threatening as the team lost the game by a big 13 point margin. The team needs to forget this loss and get back on track in their upcoming match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Narender Hoshiyar and Mohit were the lone warriors for Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture against Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 10 and 4 points. respectively. They will need more support from other players if they wish to take down a strong Patna side in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are expected to win this fixture.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

