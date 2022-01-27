Pro Kabaddi 2022, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Patna Pirates will cross swords with Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Friday, January 28.

The Pirates have had a topsy turvy run in their last five games with three wins and two defeats. However, they have had a successful tournament overall so far, having notched seven wins from 11 games. The three-time PKL champions are placed third in the table with 40 points.

Patna are coming off a close 32-29 defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC in their last game. As they have not played recently, they have slipped to sixth place in the table.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have three wins and as many defeats, apart from six ties from 12 games. They are currently in ninth spot on the table, having bagged 34 points.

The Thalaivas, after picking up form, have once again struggled in their last five games, managing just a solitary win with two losses and as many draws.

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will look to bounce back. Patna will have to win this game to keep themselves in the top six.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Patna’s raiders were not quite up to the mark against Delhi last time out. Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin Tanwar could only manage six and five raid points respectively.

However, their key defenders put up a good show once again. Neeraj Kumar picked up four tackle points while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh bagged three. The Pirates will need a better showing from their raiders.

Probable Playing 7: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet were the star performers for the Thalaivas despite the draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their most recent fixture. Ajinkya stacked up 14 raid points while Manjeet picked up 12.

However, the defense failed to come to the party. The team could score only six tackle points in the entire contest. Against the likes of Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar and Sachin, Tamil Thalaivas will have to take their defensive game to a higher level.

Probable Playing 7: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Pirates have been successful this season and have constantly been in the top slots on the table. With the likes of Guman Singh, Prashanth and Sachin in their ranks, they have an able raiding unit.

Patna's defense has been among the best this season as well. Neeraj and Mohammadreza have been consistent and impressive with their defensive skills.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have struggled to be consistent. Their raiders have been in top form but will face a stiff challenge against Patna’s defense. If Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet can carry on their raiding prowess, the Thalaivas could beat Patna Pirates. However, this is expected to be a closely-fought battle.

Prediction: The Thalaivas to beat the Pirates.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas 1 votes so far