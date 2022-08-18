Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicted Playing 7 of Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have formed a stellar squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022. The side retained the majority of the players from the squad that finished runners-up in the previous PKL season. However, they let go of their captain Prashanth Kumar Rai and experienced raider Monu Goyat.

Even young raider Guman Singh has moved to U Mumba. His brilliant performance for the Pirates last season helped him join the elusive Crorepati Club of the Pro Kabaddi League at this year's auction.

Patna's new coach Ravi Shetty made some interesting signings at the PKL Auction. Here is the full list of Patna Pirates players for Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Neeraj Kumar, Monu Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Manish Dhull, Rohit, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Narwal, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Abdul Insamam S, Shivam Chaudhari, Anand Surendra Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, and Sagar Kumar.

Rohit Gulia is likely to captain the Patna Pirates this season. Here's a look at their predicted playing seven.

Patna Pirates raiders - Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat and Rohit Gulia

Patna Pirates used the FBM card to re-sign Sachin Tanwar at this year's Pro Kabaddi League auction. Tanwar's former franchise Gujarat Giants submitted the winning bid for him at the auction but the Pirates raised the FBM card and bought him back.

Tanwar played an integral role in Patna's journey to the final last season. He was the ninth name on the raiders' leaderboard with 172 raid points from 23 matches. Tanwar is likely to lead the raid attack this year.

He will be joined by rising star Monu and his ex-Gujarat Giants teammate Rohit Gulia. Both Monu and Gulia can also do their bit for the defensive unit. For the record, Gulia has scored 292 raid points and 18 tackle points in 75 matches.

Patna Pirates defenders - Mohammreza Chiyaneh, Sunil Narwal, Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C

Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the breakout star of the previous Pro Kabaddi League season. Playing in the left corner position for the Patna-based franchise, Chiyaneh scored 89 tackle points, registering 10 High 5s. Unsurprisingly, the Pirates retained him for season nine.

The Pirates used their FBM card to re-sign right corner defender Sunil Narwal, who formed a great combination with Mohammreza Chiyaneh last season. Sunil finished 16th on the defenders' leaderboard with 49 tackle points to his name.

Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C are likely to continue as the two cover defenders of the franchise. Patna's defense proved to be a formidable unit last season. With all four defenders present in the squad this season as well, it should not be a surprise if Patna emerges as the most successful team in the defensive department.

Fans should note that right cover defender Neeraj Kumar scored 53 tackle points in PKL 8 and his partner Sajin C earned 35 tackle points.

Patna Pirates Predicted Playing Seven - Sunil Narwal (Right Corner), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Left Corner), Sachin Tanwar (Right In), Rohit Gulia (Left In), Neeraj Kumar (Right Cover), Sajin C (Left Cover) and Monu Goyat (Center).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar