Pro Kabaddi 2022 Prediction: 6 teams that may qualify for playoffs after 1st half of PKL 9

Pro Kabaddi 2022's first half is officially in the history books. All 12 teams have played at least one match against each other, and the second half of the tournament is underway now.

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will end on December 10. After the conclusion of the 132nd match, the top six teams will advance to the playoffs. All 12 franchises have a chance of making it to the second round of the tournament.

In this listicle now, we will list down the six teams which are likely to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

#1 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan started PKL 2022 with zero victories in their first three matches. It looked like the Pune-based franchise would struggle this season, but they bounced back in style with a seven-match unbeaten streak.

The Fazel Atrachali-led outfit are at the helm of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now with 44 points to their name. It should not be a surprise if Pune finish in the top 6.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls hold the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have registered seven wins in the tournament so far and are only three points behind table-toppers Puneri Paltan.

Captain Mahender Singh has marshalled his troops well in the competition. Raider Bharat Hooda and left corner defender Saurabh Nandal have been the cornerstone of the Bulls in PKL 2022. They are likely to advance to the next stage as well.

#3 Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas are ninth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now, but they should make it to the playoffs this time because of the way they have been performing since new coach Ashan Kumar's arrival.

The new coach has handled the team brilliantly. Despite Pawan Sehrawat's absence, the Tamil Thalaivas have won three of their last five matches. The Sagar Rathee-led outfit have got what it takes to make it to the next round.

#4 UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have never failed to qualify for the playoffs in their PKL history. That streak should continue in Pro Kabaddi 2022. They are third in the standings at the moment with six wins in 13 matches.

Pardeep Narwal and Co. are unbeaten in their last four matches. Fans should expect their unbeaten streak to grow in the coming days and a top 6 finish to be achieved.

#5 Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have a habit of peaking at the right time. They failed to win any of their first five matches, but the Pirates are sixth in the standings right now with six wins in 12 games.

The Pirates have some top-quality talent in their squad. It will be a surprise if they do not finish in the upper half of the standings.

#6 U Mumba

The spirit shown by the U Mumba youngsters has won the hearts of Pro Kabaddi 2022 fans. Not many fans gave them a chance after the auction, but Surinder Singh's men have surprised everyone.

U Mumba have registered seven wins in 12 matches. If they win six of their remaining 10 games, the Mumbai-based franchise should advance to the next round. Considering how they have performed in PKL 2022, it should not be a tough task for them.

