Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 52, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are all set to take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 52nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 1). On that note, let’s take a look at Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC match prediction.

Puneri Paltan are one of the most in-form teams at the moment. They currently sit fourth in the points table with four wins, two ties, and two losses after eight matches.

The Paltan from Pune are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, including four wins and a thrilling 27-27 tie against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game. The Pune-based franchise will look to extend their unbeaten run in front of the home crowd.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are going through a major slump after an impressive start to the tournament. They have slipped to second position in the points table with five wins and four losses after nine matches.

Dabang Delhi have lost all of their last four matches, including a 39-49 defeat to Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. The defending champions will be getting desperate to end their losing streak against Pune.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 52

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: TWWWW

Dabang Delhi KC: LLLLW

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Dabang Delhi KC: Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (C).

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Everything is clicking for Puneri Paltan at the moment. While the raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are bringing points in the attack, Fazel Atrachali, alongside other defenders, is shoring up the defense. However, there is still some room for improvement in Paltan's defense.

At the same time, Dabang Delhi need to address their defensive issues immediately. The defenders are ruining all the good work of the raiders and allowing matches to slip away from their grasp. If the defending champions can sort out their defensive lags against Puneri Paltan, they can get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

