Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Sitting in second position on the points table, Dabang Delhi are all set to face the side that is second from the bottom – Puneri Paltan. Despite the huge gulf between the two teams in the current standings, the result of the game isn’t a foregone conclusion.

The Paltan are coming off a hard-earned 37-35 victory over table toppers Bengaluru Bulls. The morale-boosting win may just spur the Puneri team onto a streak of good performances.

Delhi, despite their superior position in the league table, lost their last game 33-36 against the Haryana Steelers. Complacency is something the Dabang side can't afford at this stage.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Match 76, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

It’s hard to decide which raider in the Paltan line-up is the bigger danger to the opposition – Aslam Inamdar or Mohit Goyat. Inamdar has been doing well but Mohit shone brilliantly in their last game with a Super-10. Having both these players in the line-up greatly boosts the team’s strength. Skipper Nitin Tomar could be another threat to their opponents.

It was a good game for Sombir in their last outing as he managed a High 5. Overall, the defense must be happy with their work in the game against the Bulls. They managed to keep Pawan Sehrawat quiet in the early stages of the match and also held their nerve towards the end.

Probable Starting 7: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Abinesh Nadarajan

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi, like many other sides in the current season, have a very good defensive line-up. The likes of Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chillar are proficient at their jobs. Other defenders like Mohammad Malak and Krishan have been of great help too.

However, the raiders fared poorly in their loss to the Steelers. Ashu Malik managed just three points while Vijay did marginally better with five. Neeraj Narwal came off the bench to outshine both of them with six raid points. Narwal is lthus ikely to start against the Paltan.

Manjeet Chillar, the captain of the team, will be under pressure as he didn’t have a single point to his credit in their last game. Sandeep Narwal, on the other hand, had a very good match with nine points overall.

Probable Starting 7: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This promises to be an interesting match. They may be 11th currently but Paltan have what it takes to defeat any team in the competition. Their win against Bengaluru would also give them a big boost.

The problems for Delhi in the raiding department also give their opponents an edge.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to record another victory.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

