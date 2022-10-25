Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 38, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 38th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (October 25). On that note, let’s take a look at Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match prediction.

Puneri Paltan have been in fine form so far this season and sit fifth in the points table with three wins, one tie, and two losses after six matches. After a slow start, the Paltan from Pune are on a three-game winning run, including a 27-25 win over the Bengal Warriors in their previous game. They will now look to extend their winning run with another victory.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on the prowl big time. They have been unstoppable since losing their opening game and currently sit at the top of the league standings with five wins and a single loss after their six games.

The Pink Panthers have won all of their last five fixtures, including a massive 51-27 win over the Telugu Titans in their last game. They do not want to take their foot off the pedal as the Pink Panthers will be searching for their next prey.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 38

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: WWWLL

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WWWWW

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, D Mahendra Prasad, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, and Govind Gurjar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Lucky Sharma, Ajith V Kumar, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (C).

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan are looking very balanced in both departments of raiding and defending now. Their defenders put up a clinical showing against a strong attacking unit of the Bengal Warriors in the last match.

However, their attacking duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyal looked a bit off-colour despite the win.

At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers are firing all cylinders in both departments of defense and attack. Their raiding trio of Arjun, Rahul, and V Ajith are complimenting each other, while their defense has also been doing its job.

If they keep performing like this, it will be difficult to stop them.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

