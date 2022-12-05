Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 120, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates in the 120th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (December 5). On that note, let’s take a look at the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match prediction.

Puneri Paltan have already qualified for the playoffs as they find themselves holding the second spot in the points table with 74 points, having won 13 games while losing five and tying two. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are standing at the 11th spot with just seven wins, nine losses, and three ties.

Puneri Paltan are on a hot streak, having won four of their last five matches. Although they have qualified for the playoffs, they will aim to win another game to grab the top spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates have lost four of their previous five matches and are nearly out of the qualification race. In their previous game, they suffered a 34-40 defeat against Gujarat Giants.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 120

Date & Time: Monday, December 5, 2022

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: W W W L W

Patna Pirates: L W L L L

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali (C)

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar(C), Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Naveen Sharma, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have been exceptional this season and are expected to continue their red-hot form. They have performed collectively as a unit, which has been a key to their success. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates have been highly dependent on their defense, especially Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, with no other players stepping up.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

