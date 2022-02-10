Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 107th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Puneri Paltan have picked up the pace after a slow start to their campaign, as they sit 11th in the league standings with eight wins and seven losses. The Paltan are on a four-game winning run at the moment, including a 36-34 victory over U Mumba in their previous match.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, have been the most consistent team in the league this season. They are atop the points table with 12 wins, four losses and one tied game. The Pirates are also on a four-game winning run, including a 47-36 win over U Mumba in their last game.

In their previous meeting this season, the Pirates beat the Paltan 38-26. The Pirates will look to loot the Paltan once again to continue their position at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have played the least number of games in the league, and they would like to get close to the top six with a victory in this match.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 107, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 10 February 2022, Thursday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru .

Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

While Mohit Goyat scored nine raid points, Aslam Inamdar scored seven in the last game against U Mumba. Abinesh Nadarajan completed his high-5 in defence with six tackle points. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Karamvir.

Patna Pirates

In their last match, Sachin scored a whopping 15 raid points against U Mumba. Guman Singh completed his Super-10 with ten raid points. Meanwhile, Neeraj bagged three tackle points in defence. They are also likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Everything has been working for Puneri Paltan at the moment. Their young defence makes a few unforced errors, which they must avoid to continue their winning run, though.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates have taken the league by storm this season. As they say, don't fix what ain't broken. The Pirates must look to continue replicating their impressive performances without making too many tweaks.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are likely to win this contest.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates 1 votes so far