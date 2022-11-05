Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 63, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are all set to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 63rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 6).

Puneri Paltan continue to dominate this season as they currently sit at the top of the points table with six wins and only two losses from 10 games.

Tamil Thalaivas are back to winning ways as they have climbed to eighth position with four wins and as many losses from 10 games.

Puneri Paltan are currently undefeated in their last five games. They had an impressive 40-31 win against the UP Yoddhas in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their dominant run and extend their undefeated streak in this match as well.

Tamil Thalaivas are also on a roll, having won three out of their previous four games, including a nail-biting tie against the Bengal Warriors.

They are coming off an impressive 39-31 win against the Telugu Titans, riding on Ajinkya Pawar’s brilliant six-point raid in the dying moments of the game. They will look to continue their impressive run against the table toppers as well.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 63

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: WWTWW

Tamil Thalaivas: WTWWL

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Sombir.

TAM Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan’s raiders and defenders are working really well at the moment. Akash Shinde and Fazal Atrachali led the team from the front in their previous fixture against UP Yoddhas, scoring 15 and seven points, respectively. They will be expecting a similar kind of performance from their team in this match as well.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Pawar was the star for theTamil Thalaivas in their previous game, scoring 12 crucial points for the team. He got much-needed support from Sagar and Himanshu, who scored eight and seven points, respectively. A combined effort from the raiders and defenders is needed to defeat a strong Puneri Paltan in this game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

