Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today's PKL match, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will meet Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Thalaivas are currently in a rut, having lost their last four games. Languishing in tenth position in the points table, the Thalaivas’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs look very slim.

Their last match against Dabang Delhi was a close game, which the latter won 32-31. They will now be up against Puneri Paltan, who are very much in the running for a place in the playoffs, and are coming off a nail-biter of their own.

On Monday, the Paltan drew against Gujarat Giants 31-31. The result has left them in seventh spot, just below the qualification level. The clash against Thalaivas has now become very crucial for Nitin Tomar’s team.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 121, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 15, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan have a double-barreled raiding attack with two top-class players – Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat - in their ranks. Both players did well against Gujarat, with Goyat getting a super 10.

Meanwhile, in defence, Sombir has been a big success. He and Vishal Bharadwaj have been two pillars that have made raiders against the Paltan very wary. Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant have done a good job too.

Probable Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Tamil Thalaivas

Thalaivas have relied heavily on Manjeet’s raiding prowess, but he has delivered consistently for his team. However, in the last match, the only raider who complemented his super-10 was Himanshu.

Ajinkya Pawar, who has been superb this season, and Athul MS, another capable raider, were both absent in the last match. Their return is key to the team’s success.

Captain Surjeet Singh is the leader of the defensive pack. However, he too will need support from the others. Sagar is another key man in this department. Ashish Sagar didn’t start in the last game, but is likely to do so this time around.

Probable Starting 7: Manjeet, Himanshu, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Ashish, Sagar, Mohit.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The match could go either way, especially if Pawar makes his comeback. Puneri Paltan have a clear edge due to their raiding prowess and tackling skills of Sombir. It’s likely they will emerge victorious, especially with so much at stake.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

